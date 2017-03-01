Birdcage Theatre picks play with complex themes relevant today
Oroville >> Life as we know it today is full of sweethearts, love and devotion but what was it like in the late 1800s? “A Doll's House,” a three-act drama by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen in 1879, opens at the Birdcage Theatre in Oroville on March 10 and runs through March 19. Directed by Jennifer Beers, assisted by Raeanne Crosthwaite, this drama is known for its critical attitude toward 19th century marriage in an exclusively male society. It explores the nature of women within society and its rules at the turn of the century.
