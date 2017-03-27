Billboards go up asking for tips in Butte County cold cases

Oroville Police Chief Bill LaGrone talks about the case of 1991 homicide victim Michele Kirkhoven and new billoards posting a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. Oroville >> Billboards have recently gone up in Chico and Oroville advertising $50,000 rewards for information that could help crack two long-unsolved homicide cases in Butte County.

