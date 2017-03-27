Assemblyman James Gallagher has questions about spillway
Chico >> Assemblyman James Gallagher emphasized the importance of independent investigation into the Oroville Dam spillway crisis, changing operations at the dam and investing in state infrastructure maintenance on Thursday. Gallagher addressed Chico Chamber of Commerce members and city officials at the old city hall, fielding questions about the spillway and water management.
