Assemblyman James Gallagher has questions about spillway

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Mercury-Register

Chico >> Assemblyman James Gallagher emphasized the importance of independent investigation into the Oroville Dam spillway crisis, changing operations at the dam and investing in state infrastructure maintenance on Thursday. Gallagher addressed Chico Chamber of Commerce members and city officials at the old city hall, fielding questions about the spillway and water management.

