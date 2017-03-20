Asbestos Complicates Oroville Dam Cleanup
Naturally occurring asbestos has been found in the air and in rock formations near the damaged Oroville Dam main spillway. The California Department of Water Resources said in a news release Thursday that while the risk to workers and the surrounding community is "minimal," they are working with the Butte County Air Quality Management District to increase dust-control operations and monitor air quality at the work site and nearby neighborhoods.
