As of deadline Monday, water was running again through the Hyatt Powerhouse beneath Oroville Dam.
Scaffolding has been erected Monday at the edge of the broken main Oroville Dam spillway, and a special concrete mixture is being sprayed into the void by workers as repairs continue. A wide channel has been opened Monday in the debris pile in the Diversion Pool at the base of the broken main Oroville Dam spillway, as Department of Water Resources contractors work to create a large enough path for water so the Hyatt Powerhouse can be brought on line.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
