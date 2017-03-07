As of deadline Monday, water was running again through the Hyatt Powerhouse beneath Oroville Dam.

Scaffolding has been erected Monday at the edge of the broken main Oroville Dam spillway, and a special concrete mixture is being sprayed into the void by workers as repairs continue. A wide channel has been opened Monday in the debris pile in the Diversion Pool at the base of the broken main Oroville Dam spillway, as Department of Water Resources contractors work to create a large enough path for water so the Hyatt Powerhouse can be brought on line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.