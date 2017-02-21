Yuba City trucker charged in 2016 dea...

Yuba City trucker charged in 2016 deadly crash on Highway 99

12 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> A Yuba City trucker has been charged for his alleged role in a fatal crash last year on Highway 99 north of Chico. Ranjeet Thind, 30, faces a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter and an infraction alleging he committed an unsafe turning movement in a head-on crash in August that killed Eric Thomas, 53, of Oroville.

