Why America's Tallest Dam is Suddenly in Danger an hour ago
The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California, on Feb. 13, 2017. Engineers are racing to lower water levels at Lake Oroville in northern California before storm clouds open up again Wednesday, adding new strain to the nation's tallest dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|1 hr
|TRucker
|79
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|13 hr
|Battle Tested
|7
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|13 hr
|Battle Tested
|5
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|Tue
|Native
|3
|Oroville Dam Live Updates
|Feb 13
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or...
|Feb 13
|little Dutch Boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC