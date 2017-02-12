Who Would Face Liability For Oroville Dam Management?

On Feb. 12, 2017, the Butte County, California, sheriff ordered the evacuation of more than 180,000 people in the communities surrounding California's Oroville Dam after officials spotted severe erosion in the dam's emergency spillway. Although the evacuation mandate has since been lifted and downgraded to an evacuation warning, residents of the Oroville area are still concerned about the dam's safety.

