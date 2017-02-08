Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam sp...

Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam spillway despite gaping hole, erosion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Department of Water Resources officials look at the gap in the Oroville Dam spillway where a concrete section eroded Tuesday on the middle section of the spillway. There is no anticipated threat to the dam or the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06) Feb 6 bluejeanbay 9
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 6 bluejeanbay 5
News Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09) Jan 21 a-citizen 4
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec '16 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec '16 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec '16 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 09 at 9:29AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,767 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC