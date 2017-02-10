Water begins to spill over Oroville e...

Water begins to spill over Oroville emergency spillway

Water has begun to slowly flow over the Oroville Dam emergency spillway Saturday morning as Lake Oroville has reached full capacity and water outflows by way of the damaged spillway have decreased. Although inflows decreased Friday and into Saturday morning to 89,000 cubic feet per second, water officials have also decreased outflows to 55,100 cfs, according to KCRA chief meteorologist Mark Finan.

