Watch and hear powerfully rushing Willow Creek near Bass Lake
California is trying to avert disaster at the tallest dam in the United States. With the possibility of more rain on the way, engineers are working as quickly as possible while evacuees are uncertain when they will be able to return home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|23 hr
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC