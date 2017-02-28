Video: New Drone Footage Shows Massive Canyon Created By Oroville Dam Spillway Erosion

It's been two weeks since a potentially catastrophic scenario appeared to be unfolding at Lake Oroville, north of Sacramento, which forced the evacuations of some 200,000 people ahead of what could have been a majorly destructive flood. On Monday, with releases of water from the reservoir's spillway temporarily shut off, the state's Department of Water Resources released new drone footage documenting the extent of the erosion damage to the spillway and the adjacent hillside that's occurred since that first "pothole" was spotted in the 50-year-old water chute in early February.

