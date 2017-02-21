Valley under flood warning through Thursday
A flood warning remains in effect for the entire Sacramento Valley through Thursday afternoon, which means flooding is occurring or is imminent. Locally the flooding can be expected along the Sacramento River and south of Oroville.
