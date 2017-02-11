Thanks to storm runoff, there's a lot...

Thanks to storm runoff, there's a lot of water over California's second-largest dam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

At 8 a.m. Saturday, a sheet of water began spilling from the brim of California's second-largest reservoir and washing down a partly cleared hill to the Feather River. It was the first time in the 48-year history of Lake Oroville that the reservoir was so full that it triggered uncontrolled releases down an emergency spillway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) 22 hr Mom 7
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... Fri webermom 2
News Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam spillway des... Fri Help before the b... 1
News Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06) Feb 6 bluejeanbay 9
News Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09) Jan 21 a-citizen 4
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec '16 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec '16 curious 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 12 at 1:32AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,613 • Total comments across all topics: 278,788,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC