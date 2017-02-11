Thanks to storm runoff, there's a lot of water over California's second-largest dam
At 8 a.m. Saturday, a sheet of water began spilling from the brim of California's second-largest reservoir and washing down a partly cleared hill to the Feather River. It was the first time in the 48-year history of Lake Oroville that the reservoir was so full that it triggered uncontrolled releases down an emergency spillway.
