Tens of thousands evacuate as dam failures loom in California
The risk of failure at the Lake Oroville emergency spillway prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate in Yuba and Sutter counties on Sunday evening, the Marysville Appeal-Democrat reported. Lake Oroville, about 150 miles north of San Francisco, had water levels so high than an emergency spillway was used Saturday for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|57 min
|PoliciaFederal
|33
|Oroville Dam Live Updates
|16 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or...
|16 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac...
|16 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|16 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|2
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|16 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC