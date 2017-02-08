Strongest storms hits already soggy N...

Strongest storms hits already soggy Northern California

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Department of Water Resources workers and members of the media watch as up to 20,000 cubic feet per second of water is released over the damaged spillway on Wednesday in Oroville The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain. GUERNEVILLE >> The strongest of this week's drenching storms moved ashore Thursday in Northern California, raising the risk of flooding and mudslides in the region of already soggy hillsides and swollen rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two juveniles arraigned in the Millerberg beati... (Mar '06) Feb 6 bluejeanbay 9
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 6 bluejeanbay 5
News Snow and chains still problem in the mountains (Feb '09) Jan 21 a-citizen 4
News 'I don't know what's she's capable of': Boyfrie... Dec '16 grandtherftwhat 1
News Man shot multiple times in Berry Creek a disputea Dec '16 curious 2
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man Dec '16 Rick 3
News More than 500 in Butte schools have pay and ben... Nov '16 Disproportionate 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC