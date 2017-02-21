Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost $1B to fix

In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 are damaged due to storms near Pollock Pines, Calif. The bill to repair California's roadways hammered by floods and rockslides in an onslaught of storms this winter is already at least $550 million, more than double what the state budgeted for such emergencies.

