Storm-lashed California roads, dams could cost $1B to fix
In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, the shoulder and one lane of westbound Highway 50 are damaged due to storms near Pollock Pines, Calif. The bill to repair California's roadways hammered by floods and rockslides in an onslaught of storms this winter is already at least $550 million, more than double what the state budgeted for such emergencies.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Thu
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Thu
|randy
|4
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 21
|Nyb
|3
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
