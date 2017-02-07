Storm, dam releases have rivers swelling

Bedrock Park in Oroville is closed Monday due to high flows in the Feather River caused by increased releases from Oroville Dam. The week is expected to remain wet with two distinct weather systems set to deliver more rain to the region, including an “atmospheric river.” The first and strongest of the pair, an atmospheric river from the western Pacific, arrived late Monday night and brought moderate to heavy rain and high winds through Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.