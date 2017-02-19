Storm: 10 trillion gallons over next ...

Storm: 10 trillion gallons over next 7 days for CA #LakeOroville

13 hrs ago Read more: NorCalBlogs

Last week, I said that up to a foot of rain could be seen in the Lake Oroville watershed due to a series of "supersoaker storms" coming through. Now, the largest of the storms is bearing down.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Butte County was issued at February 20 at 3:30AM PST

Oroville, CA

