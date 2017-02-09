Spillway crumbling but flows to resume as DWR balances flood threat
Oroville >> Oroville Dam operators, quickly running out of options, said they'll ramp up releases on the damaged spillway this morning even though a middle section of the spillway is gone. The Department of Water Resources increased water releases down the Oroville Dam spillway Wednesday night in another test of the damaged structure.
