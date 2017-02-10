Saved by the sun: DWR says use of eme...

Saved by the sun: DWR says use of emergency spillway might not get used

15 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

About 65,000 cubic-feet per second of water kicks up spray as it makes its way down the damaged Oroville Dam spillway Friday. Oroville >> Department of Water Resources representatives said Friday they did not anticipate needing to use the emergency spillway to control the level of Lake Oroville, even with the main controlled spillway damaged.

