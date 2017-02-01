Rewards offered by Secret Witness

Rewards offered by Secret Witness

8, on Jan. 24. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing to air conditioning units from 21 Oak Park Way on Jan. 25. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing a white Chevy Suburban on Canyon Highlands on Jan. 15. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing a camera bag and camera equipment from a person at Riverbend Park on Jan. 15. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing the St. Thomas Church and School on Bird Street on Jan. 3. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing a green Honda Civic on Wildwood Court on Jan. 12. • A reward for $250 and an additional reward from ... (more)

