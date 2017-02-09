Releases resume at Oroville Dam spill...

Releases resume at Oroville Dam spillway to keep lake from overflowing

Update 10:48 a.m .: According to the Department of Water Resources , the Oroville Dam Spillway flow will be increased from 0 cubic feet per second to 35,000 cfs around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Total Lake Oroville Complex outflow will increase from 13,000 cfs to 48,000 cfs.

