Preliminary hearing set for woman accused of stealing drugs, guns from evidence room
Kathleen Marie Acosta, 48, of Oroville, is accused of stealing methamphetamine, prescription drugs and 19 guns that were slated to be destroyed from the Sheriff's Office evidence room. The Butte County District Attorney's Office alleges that Oroville police found drugs with Sheriff's Office evidence packing in Acosta's car during a traffic stop.
