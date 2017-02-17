Powerful storm takes aim at Southern California
A strong storm is expected to bring drenching rain and the threat of flash flooding and landslides to Southern California late Friday and through the weekend, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. Flood watches affecting more than 20 million people have been posted for the southern portion of the state, including Los Angeles and San Diego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|16 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Thu
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Thu
|Truth
|81
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Wed
|Battle Tested
|7
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|Feb 14
|Native
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC