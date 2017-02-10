Possible norovirus outbreak reported at Oroville evacuation
Evacuees from the Oroville Dam area are seen at a temporary shelter in the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, California on February 14, 2017. A sheriff lifted a mandatory evacuation order in northern California, which had impacted nearly 200,000 people in an area under threat of catastrophic failure at the tallest dam in the United States.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|1 hr
|You Are An Idiot
|2
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 15
|theREALTHING
|9
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
