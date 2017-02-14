PG&E Corporation After Mass Evacuation in Oroville, PG&E Urges Customers: Make an "Emergency Plan"
With the unprecedented evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downriver from Lake Oroville Sunday night, PG&E reminds all customers in its service area to have a plan if an emergency strikes. This includes an emergency kit, a way to communicate with family members and other proactive steps to be prepared.
