Panic ensues as dam evacuees grab what they can and flee

Oroville, Calif., resident Patrick Cumings, left, holds his daughter, Elizabeth, and he stands with his wife, Elizabeth Cumings at the Red Cross evacuation center in Chico, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The water level has dropped behind the Oroville Dam, nation's tallest dam, in Oroville reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of the Cumings and others downstream.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... 2 hr PoliciaFederal 33
Oroville Dam Live Updates 18 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or... 18 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac... 18 hr little Dutch Boy 1
Orville dam why wait to move out ?? 18 hr little Dutch Boy 2
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... 18 hr Dutch Boy 1
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16) Feb 10 webermom 2
