Panic ensues as dam evacuees grab what they can and flee
Oroville, Calif., resident Patrick Cumings, left, holds his daughter, Elizabeth, and he stands with his wife, Elizabeth Cumings at the Red Cross evacuation center in Chico, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The water level has dropped behind the Oroville Dam, nation's tallest dam, in Oroville reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of the Cumings and others downstream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|2 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|33
|Oroville Dam Live Updates
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or...
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac...
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|2
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|18 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC