Panic ensues as dam evacuees grab what they can and flee
Still others couldn't leave at all Sunday when word came down that a damaged spillway at California's gigantic Oroville Dam might collapse and send a 30-foot wall of water rushing toward them. He was trying to escape the small town of Live Oak in a four-car caravan with his wife, three sons, mother and stepfather when they learned the roads ahead were jammed with traffic.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|2 hr
|PoliciaFederal
|33
|Oroville Dam Live Updates
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or...
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac...
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|18 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|2
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|18 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16)
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
