Oroville woman dies after Yuba City accident

YUBA CITY >> An Oroville woman has died after the vehicle she was riding in flipped into a canal near Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. Nadine Cruz, 18, of Oroville was critically injured Sunday when the 1995 Ford Contour she was a passenger in flipped into a partially filled water canal on Tierra Buena Road near Eager Road.

