Oroville traffic stop leads to arrest of Washington man on narcotics charges
Oroville >> Oroville police Sunday arrested a Washington man on suspicion of transporting and selling methamphetamine, according to a press release. The police stopped the car of Jay Goodman, 53, of Kennewick, Washington, in the parking lot of Motel 6 in the 500 block of Montgomery Street about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.
