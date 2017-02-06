Oroville traffic stop leads to arrest of Washington man on narcotics charges

Oroville >> Oroville police Sunday arrested a Washington man on suspicion of transporting and selling methamphetamine, according to a press release. The police stopped the car of Jay Goodman, 53, of Kennewick, Washington, in the parking lot of Motel 6 in the 500 block of Montgomery Street about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.