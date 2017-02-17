Oroville thefts result in arrests during evacuation order
A handful of would-be opportunists were arrested this week trying to steal from residents and businesses that were locked and left behind during the mandatory evacuation after the Oroville Dam spillway emergency. Less than two hours after the orders were given to leave town, Oroville police heard an alarm at the Dollar General store on the 2600 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
