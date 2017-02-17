Oroville Spillway water flow reductions continue as storm brewing
More land becomes visible again near the Bidwell Canyon Marina as water levels recede Friday as the Oroville Dam spillway emergency continues. The old Bidwell Bar bridge at left, that had water under it not long ago, is high and dry again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 15
|theREALTHING
|9
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|Feb 14
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC