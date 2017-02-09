Oroville spillway outflows increase as damage continues
Water officials have again increased the amount of water being let out of the erosion-damaged Oroville Dam Spillway on Friday morning, which looks more like Niagara Falls than a smooth flowing chute of water. The California Department of Water Resources upped the outflows by way of the spillway to 55,000 cfs.
