Oroville spillway crisis exposes absurdity of Jerry Browna s push for Delta Tunnels

Oroville spillway crisis exposes absurdity of Jerry Brown's push for Delta Tunnels

A day after state officials ordered the evacuation of over 188,000 people from Butte, Yuba and Sutter Counties on February 12, members of the newly-formed Delta Caucus of the California Legislature issued a statement regarding the "hazardous situation" at Oroville Dam after The Mercury News and other news outlets reported that previous complaints about the safety of the dam's current infrastructure were ignored. They said they have a "duty to ensure California's existing infrastructure is maintained and upgraded, and not sacrificed in favor of conveyance projects," referring to Governor Jerry Brown's plan to build two massive water tunnels under the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the largest estuary on the West Coast of the Americas.

