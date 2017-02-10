Oroville spillway collapse threat les...

Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evacuation continues in USA's Yuba City1 hour ago

There are 1 comment on the India.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evacuation continues in USA's Yuba City1 hour ago. In it, India.com reports that:

Emergency evacuation of Yuba City and areas in Sutton County was ordered on Sunday following a warning that the damaged Oroville Dam could burst. California, Feb 13: In a major development, the threat of collapse of Oraville Dam due to erosion has diminished as per a member of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, reported a media report on Monday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
little Dutch Boy

San Jose, CA

#1 3 hrs ago
Smoke some buds and troll Trump on Twitter. I got this under control.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... 26 min davy 1
Oroville Dam Live Updates 2 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or... 3 hr little Dutch Boy 1
Orville dam why wait to move out ?? 3 hr little Dutch Boy 2
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... 3 hr Dutch Boy 1
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... Feb 10 webermom 2
News Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam spillway des... Feb 10 Help before the b... 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 13 at 8:21AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC