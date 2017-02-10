Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evacuation continues in USA's Yuba City1 hour ago
There are 1 comment on the India.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evacuation continues in USA's Yuba City1 hour ago. In it, India.com reports that:
Emergency evacuation of Yuba City and areas in Sutton County was ordered on Sunday following a warning that the damaged Oroville Dam could burst. California, Feb 13: In a major development, the threat of collapse of Oraville Dam due to erosion has diminished as per a member of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, reported a media report on Monday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Smoke some buds and troll Trump on Twitter. I got this under control.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|26 min
|davy
|1
|Oroville Dam Live Updates
|2 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or...
|3 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|1
|Orville dam why wait to move out ??
|3 hr
|little Dutch Boy
|2
|Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal...
|3 hr
|Dutch Boy
|1
|Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha...
|Feb 10
|webermom
|2
|Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam spillway des...
|Feb 10
|Help before the b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC