Oroville public schools, park facilities closed on Friday

23 hrs ago

Oroville >> Public schools in the Oroville area and some park district facilities will be closed Friday due to the possibility of flooding. Schools in the Oroville Union High School District, Oroville City Elementary School District, Thermalito Union Elementary School District, Palermo Union Elementary School District, Bangor Union Elementary School District, Feather Falls Union Elementary School District, Golden Feather Union Elementary School District and Pioneer Union Elementary School District will all be closed.

