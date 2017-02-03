Oroville police and fire losing employees amidst hiring freeze
Oroville >> City councilors will have to re-address the public safety hiring freeze at Tuesday's meeting, as several employees have quit in recent months. The hiring freeze has been in place since the start of the fiscal year.
