Oroville man wanted by feds nabbed in traffic stop
The man, Sou Xiong, 29, had an active felony fugitive warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a press release by the Oroville Police Department. Xiong was a suspect in a 2013 narcotics trafficking case that was investigated by the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force and the Sacramento office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Oroville Discussions
