Oroville downtown deserted after thou...

Oroville downtown deserted after thousands flee potential flood path

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Oroville was essentially a ghost town Monday after residents in lower Oroville and nearby areas were ordered to evacuate the afternoon before. Downtown was deserted for the most part, with few cars passing through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... 7 hr PoliciaFederal 32
Oroville Dam Live Updates 22 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or... 22 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac... 22 hr little Dutch Boy 1
Orville dam why wait to move out ?? 22 hr little Dutch Boy 2
News Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near Cal... 22 hr Dutch Boy 1
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... (Aug '16) Feb 10 webermom 2
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 14 at 2:06AM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC