Oroville Dam: What made the spillway collapse?

How did a giant, gaping hole tear through the massive Oroville Dam's main concrete spillway last week, setting in motion the chain of events that could have led to one of America's deadliest dam failures? The prospect is simple, yet terrifying and has been the culprit in a number of near disasters at dams across the globe since engineers discovered about 50 years ago. In a process called "cavitation," water flowing fast and in large volumes can rumble over small cracks, bumps or other imperfections in concrete dam spillways as they release water during wet years.

