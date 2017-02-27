Oroville Dam operators stop flow down spillway, see extensive damage

Oroville >> The state Department of Water Resources halted flows down Lake Oroville's spillway Monday afternoon in an effort to get the Hyatt Powerplant up and running and to assess damage. In order to use the powerplant under the dam, the department needs to remove debris in the Diversion Pool at the base of the spillway that started crumbling Feb. 7. DWR needs to remove the debris, which has in effect created a dam across the river below, and lower the water level in the Diversion Pool to a point at which it is deemed safe to operate the plant.

