Oroville Dam operators stop flow down spillway, see extensive damage
Oroville >> The state Department of Water Resources halted flows down Lake Oroville's spillway Monday afternoon in an effort to get the Hyatt Powerplant up and running and to assess damage. In order to use the powerplant under the dam, the department needs to remove debris in the Diversion Pool at the base of the spillway that started crumbling Feb. 7. DWR needs to remove the debris, which has in effect created a dam across the river below, and lower the water level in the Diversion Pool to a point at which it is deemed safe to operate the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 25
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC