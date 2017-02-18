Oroville Dam: Dramatic photos show damage to dama s emergency spillway

Oroville Dam: Dramatic photos show da...

Oroville Dam: Dramatic photos show damage to dam's emergency spillway

San Jose Mercury News

The California Department of Water Resources continues to examine and repair the erosion with more than 125 construction crews working around the clock, and placing 1,200 tons of material on the spillway per hour using helicopters and heavy construction equipment at the Butte County site. Photo taken February 18, 2017.

