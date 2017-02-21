Oroville businesses, others pen lette...

Oroville businesses, others pen letter to governor

Oroville >> A letter has been sent to Gov. Jerry Brown's office with a message: Oroville doesn't want to be ignored by Sacramento. Oroville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Linville said the letter was crafted by a community group that calls itself Oroville Dam Issues Alliance that includes business, community and elected leaders, and others.

