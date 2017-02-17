Not just Oroville: More Northern California infrastructure that
Calaveras Dam is in the midst of a $810 million project to replace it entirely. A failure due to earthquake could flood the city of Fremont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|5 hr
|You Are An Idiot
|2
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
|Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16)
|Feb 15
|theREALTHING
|9
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC