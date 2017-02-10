Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuatio...

Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam

There are 1 comment on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from 5 hrs ago, titled Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam. In it, WBOC-TV Salisbury reports that:

Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes Sunday evening as an emerge... . In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, photo, Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dutch Boy

San Jose, CA

#1 3 hrs ago
Let the California secessionists pay for it. Or the Mexicans they stole California from.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... 26 min davy 1
Oroville Dam Live Updates 3 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Are There Any Lessons to be Learned from the Or... 3 hr little Dutch Boy 1
News Oroville spillway collapse threat lessens; evac... 3 hr little Dutch Boy 1
Orville dam why wait to move out ?? 3 hr little Dutch Boy 2
News Trial begins for former Vacaville developer cha... Feb 10 webermom 2
News Water will keep flowing at Oro Dam spillway des... Feb 10 Help before the b... 1
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,748 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC