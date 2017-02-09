Nation's tallest dam, Lake Oroville, damaged amid storms
State engineers have discovered new damage to the Oroville Dam spillway in Northern California, the tallest in the United States. Earlier this week, chunks of concrete went flying off the emergency spillway, creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole.
