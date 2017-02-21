More homeowners inquire about flood insurance
After a season of storms that has left overflowing rivers, floods and landslides in their wake, many homeowners have been left wondering what kind of damage is covered by their insurance. The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people from Oroville due to the damage to the dam's emergency spillway has highlighted the importance of preparedness and insurance, insurance experts say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Sat
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 23
|randy
|4
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC