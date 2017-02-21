Many roads still closed due to flooding

17 hrs ago

More roads have cleared of flooding over the past few days including Lower Honcut and Ord Ranch roads in the Oroville area. In Gridley, Ord Ranch Road has reopened between Larkin and Highway 99 Many roads are still seeing puddles, and people are wise to check road conditions before taking their more familiar shortcuts through low-lying land.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 24 at 8:24AM PST

