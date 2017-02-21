Many roads still closed due to flooding
More roads have cleared of flooding over the past few days including Lower Honcut and Ord Ranch roads in the Oroville area. In Gridley, Ord Ranch Road has reopened between Larkin and Highway 99 Many roads are still seeing puddles, and people are wise to check road conditions before taking their more familiar shortcuts through low-lying land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|23 hr
|randy
|3
|Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11)
|23 hr
|randy
|4
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb 21
|Nyb
|3
|Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr...
|Feb 17
|spytheweb
|2
|Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|2
|The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ...
|Feb 16
|Battle Tested
|9
|188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C...
|Feb 16
|Truth
|81
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC