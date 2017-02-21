Man gets life sentence for 2015 shotg...

Man gets life sentence for 2015 shotgun slaying

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> A man Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the shotgun slaying of an Oroville man in 2015. Duarte Gonsalves, 41, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court after a jury found him guilty Jan. 19 of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 29-year-old Paul Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Tue Nyb 3
News Did California Divert Dam Repair Funds to Progr... Feb 17 spytheweb 2
News Turning 3 at evacuation shelter, boy gets birth... Feb 16 Xstain Mullah Fra... 2
News The Latest: New forecasts factored into end of ... Feb 16 Battle Tested 9
News 188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern C... Feb 16 Truth 81
News Beale airman arrested in child sex sting (Jun '16) Feb 15 theREALTHING 9
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Feb 15 Battle Tested 7
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 22 at 8:27PM PST

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC