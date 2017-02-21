Man gets life sentence for 2015 shotgun slaying

Oroville >> A man Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the shotgun slaying of an Oroville man in 2015. Duarte Gonsalves, 41, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court after a jury found him guilty Jan. 19 of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 29-year-old Paul Bryant.

